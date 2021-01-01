Katrina Kaif wishes fans a very traditional Happy New Year: See Photo Web Desk | January 01, 2021 The 37-year-old star looked absolutely elegant in a white shirt paired with black pants

Katrina Kaif is ready to welcome another year with love.

Taking to her Instagram on New Year's Eve, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress wished her followers ahead of time.

"Let’s welcome #2021 with more love, light and happiness! #HappyNewYear to everyone. Have a great year ahead!" captioned Katrina.



The diva also attached a glowing GIF with her post where she was greeting her fans in a traditional Indian way.

The 37-year-old star looked absolutely elegant in a white shirt paired with black pants.

