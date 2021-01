Amna Ilyas opens her doors to 2021 with a magnificent shoot: Watch Video Web Desk | January 01, 2021 The diva posed in an ethereal off-white lehenga choli

Pakistani supermodel Amna Ilyas, makes a dramatic entry in to 2021.

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, the 33-year-old star shared a video in an ethereal off-white wedding dress.

"Welcoming #2021," wrote Amna alongside her video.



The diva, who paired her embellished lehenga choli with an exquisite matha patti, was seen opening her door to the future.

Take a look: