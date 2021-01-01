Kangana Ranaut is your regular desi girl on New Years Eve: I have come home, been only cleaning Web Desk | January 01, 2021 'Hopefully I will be done today and enter 2021 like a Queen,' captioned Kangana

Kangana Ranaut wants to enter new year with no chores undone.

The 'Queen' of Bollywood took to her Instagram on Thursday and shared a picture of herself cleaning her closet.

"Ever since I have come home, been only cleaning cleaning and cleaning. They say what you own, owns you as well, after incessant cleaning of days I feel like a slave of my own possessions. Hopefully I will be done today and enter 2021 like a Queen," captioned Kangana.



Fans could see Kangana sitting dedicatedly in her magenta night wear and cleaning a plethora of footwear with her own hands.





Followers showered their favourite actress with much love. One user wrote: "You are always a queen."

