Kangana Ranaut is your regular desi girl on New Years Eve: I have come home, been only cleaning

Kangana Ranaut wants to enter new year with no chores undone.
The 'Queen' of Bollywood took to her Instagram on Thursday and shared a picture of herself cleaning her closet.
"Ever since I have come home, been only cleaning cleaning and cleaning. They say what you own, owns you as well, after incessant cleaning of days I feel like a slave of my own possessions. Hopefully I will be done today and enter 2021 like a Queen," captioned Kangana.
Fans could see Kangana sitting dedicatedly in her magenta night wear and cleaning a plethora of footwear with her own hands.
Followers showered their favourite actress with much love. One user wrote: "You are always a queen."
{{excerpt}}