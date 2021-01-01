Jibran Nasir reveals he respects fiance Mansha Pashas for her ambitions Web Desk | January 01, 2021 Talking to Hello! Mira Sethi, Jibran Nasir revealed he is really inspired by his fiance Mansha Pasha

Mansha Pasha, Jibran Nasir talk about love,social issues in interview with Mira Sethi

Actress Mansha Pasha and Human rights lawyer Jibran Nasir recently came together for an interview with none other than Mira Sethi.

The recently engaged couple revealed some up-close insights that keep their love budding.

Talking to Hello! Mira Sethi, Jibran Nasir revealed he is really inspired by his fiance for the hardworking woman she is.

“She is an enterprising, ambitious working woman. She also has her alone time, some hours to explore herself, her talent as an actress, and that is what brings me inspiration,” he said.



The duo also discussed their views on women empowerment upon asking.

"Growing up in a matriarchal household, we had to do everything ourselves.From a young age, I had learnt to cook, drive, etc. There was no male figure to help us with our errands. So feminism, which is a catch-all phrase now […] it has been my way of life. I didn’t know any other way to be,” revealed Mansha.



Watch Full interview here:



