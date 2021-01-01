Deepika Padukone deletes Instagram, Twitter posts, welcomes New Year with audio message Web Desk | January 01, 2021 The Piku actor has 27.7 million followers on Twitter, and on Instagram, she is followed by 52.5 million people

Deepika Padukone has shocked fans by deleting all her Twitter and Instagram posts.



The actress has welcomed New Year with zero pictures and tweets from all of her career.

It all started when followers noticed the actor had an absolutely picture-free Instagram.

Soon after the diva sparked enough frenzy, she updated her Instagram account with an audio message.

Deepika posted an 'audio diary,' wishing fans a very happy New Year.

In an audio message, she said, “Hi everyone, welcome to My Audio Diary, a record of my thoughts and feelings. 2020 was a year of uncertainty for everybody but for me, it was also about gratitude and about being present, and for 2021, all I can wish for myself and everybody is good health and peace of mind. Happy New Year.”



While fans are still speculating what the actress is up to, Deepika is currently on a New Year getaway with Ranveer Singh inRanthambore.