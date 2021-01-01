Imran Abbas reacts on rumors of his marriage with Alizeh Shah Web Desk | January 01, 2021 Imran Abbas responded back on rumors of marriage with Alizeh Shah

Imran Abbas reacts on rumors of marriage with Alizeh Shah

Pakistani actor and model Imran Abbas and new face of the showbiz industry actress Alizeh Shah were rumored to be dating.

The rumors were making waves on the social media for the last few weeks that the two actors are in relationship and planning to get marry soon.

Recently, the Darr Khuda Se star, 38, broke his silence and rubbished the rumors of marriage with Ehd e Wafa famed actress.

The Khuda Aur Mohabbat famed actor deemed all these reports as baseless. He took to his Instagram story to slam the YouTube videos spreading this false news.

The actor posted a screenshot of thumbnails of false claims and wrote: "Baseless rumours at YouTube this week."

Imran Abbas and Alizeh Shah recently worked together for their project Jo Tu Chahey. During their time together on the sets, the on-screen pair posted fun-filled BTS videos on TikTok that perhaps instigated such rumors.

