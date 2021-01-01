Asim Azhar eliminated from music show, the singer is too young to endorse nicotine Web Desk | January 01, 2021 Asim Azhar dropped from music show, the singer is too young to endorse nicotine

Pakistan’s young talent, singer Asim Azhar has been eliminated from the latest pop music platform of the country.

A recent pop music platform in Pakistan made waves for its endearing renditions, limited but enticing originals, and exciting performances.

Delivering new and original content in the music industry, the platform, produced by Bilal Maqsood, will hold its finale of the season 1 with the most-anticipated and exceptional performance of Takatak band.

However, the first season that marked its originality in the musical content and topped the music charts with its latest renditions of iconic songs, have dropped the young music sensation of the country.

Jo Tu Na Mila singer, 24, who started his career as a singer on YouTube and became an ultimate music sensation and one of the most successful pop artistes of Pakistan, could not be a part of this brand-new branded show.

As per the sources confirmed to The Express Tribune,Azhar was initially going to be a part of the platform until he was told he could not endorse a nicotine product.

“Azhar recorded two songs for the outlet but the company decided not to release his tracks, excluding him because of his age, which is 24,” the source said.

“Apparently you have to be 25 or above to promote nicotine as per their internal legal requirement, albeit, the government allows 18 and above,” they added.

However, Azhar and the Executive Producer of the show Maqsood refused to comment on the matter as for now.

Azhar, recently released the official PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBGM) anthem Khelta Ja. The video has collected over 214,500 views in two days and marked another successful track in singer’s career.