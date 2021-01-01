Bushra Iqbal opens up about her divorce with Aamir Liaquat Hussain for the first time Web Desk | January 01, 2021 Bushra Iqbal confirmed her divorce with Aamir Liaquat Hussain for the first time

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA and famous TV personality Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s former wife Bushra Iqbal has opened up about her divorce for the first time.

Iqbal revealed that Hussain divorced her over the phone on directions of current wife Syeda Tuba Aamir. She described it as "the most painful, traumatic thing" for her and their children.





In an Instagram post on Thursday, Bushra said it was time to bring about some clarity to her relationship with the PTI leader as she confirmed the separation, disclosing that he had divorced her.

She wrote, ““Salam. I think its I bring about some clarity regarding my relationship with my ex-husband Aamir Liaquat.”

"However, divorcing me is one thing, but doing it in front of Tuba on call at her request, was perhaps the most painful and traumatic thing for my children and I,” she said.

"I rest my case to Allah," she concluded the note with a Quranic verse.





Aamir Liaquat and Bushra have two children together, named Dua and Ahmed.

The television host married for the second time in 2018.