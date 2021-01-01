Hania Aamir looks back and shares favorite photos from 2020 Web Desk | January 01, 2021 Hania Aamir reflected back on 2020 and shared pictures of her favorite moments

Hania Aamir looks back and shares favorite photos from 2020

On Thursday, Hania Aamir took to Instagram to share several pictures from 2020 with her 3.6 million followers. She posted photos from every month while looking back at the year.

The 24-year-old actress got nostalgic as she posted multiple snaps on her Instagram story from 2020. She shared all kinds of sad and happy moments.

The chaotic year was not a happy one for many, likewise, Aamir experienced all kinds of emotions and shared those with her fans.

The Anaa star posted ‘pictures of the year’ on her Instagram story. She posted a photo from February in which she can be seen holding a flower bouquet and a cake and captioned it as “Birthday shoot courtesy of shahbazshazioffical”.

The model also shared a picture from May, in which she was seen donning a purple ensemble and she wrote a caption that read as “cutest shoot of the year”.

From May, Aamir shared an adorable snap and wrote, “favorite character of the year”. She shared another from the same month with her sister and mother and wrote “Cutest people of the year”.

Hania shared photos of when she was sad and the moment she started loving herself.



