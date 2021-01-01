Farhan Saeed stuns fans with his mesmerizing voice in latest video Web Desk | January 01, 2021 Farhan Saeed stuns fans with his mesmerizing voice in latest video

Farhan Saeed stuns fans with his mesmerizing voice in latest video

Pakistani singer-actor Farhan Saeed has won over the millions of hearts with his amazing voice besides his brilliant acting skills.

The Pi Jaun famed singer has recently treated his fans with stunning singing video.

Farhan, 36, entertained the audience with his mesmerizing voice and sung some of his all-time best songs. His latest video while singing at a party went viral on the internet.

He was spotted playing piano and then guitar in a party, which was also attended by other showbiz celebrities.

The Dekh Tera Kya Rung singer stunned his fans with this latest video as he has a huge fan following on the social media platforms.

Farhan was last seen on big screen in film Tich Button. His latest drama serial Prem Gali has also received praise among the audience.

Watch Farhan's video here.







