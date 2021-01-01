Haroons latest song ‘Just Let Me Breathe highlights racism Web Desk | January 01, 2021 Haroon’s latest released song ‘Just Let Me Breathe’ highlights the racial injustice

Pakistani famous singer Haroon Rashid has taken his music as an opportunity to address the issue that has been making waves all across the globe.

The creator and director of famous animated movie Burka Avengers has recently released his new song titled, Just Let Me Breathethat highlights the issue of racism.





TheMehbooba singer, 47, has launched his new song under his latest musical project Freddie Fiction, in which a masked man sings the songs.

The new song highlights the racial injustice. The song basically focused on the black lives matter movement.

Check out Freddie Fiction’s latest song Just let me breathe here.







