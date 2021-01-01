Mahira Khan looks glamourous in stunning ensemble Web Desk | January 01, 2021 Mahira Khan left fans gushing over latest pictures in exquisite attire

Mahira Khan looks glamourous in stunning ensemble

On Thursday, Mahira Khan took to Instagram to share breathtakingly beautiful pictures with her 6.9 million followers.

The 36-year-old star looked gorgeous in stunning ensemble by Umar Sayeed. She sure knows how to impress her admirers as she shared two snaps on the photo-sharing platform.

The mother-of-one looked pretty as she posed for the picture, she captioned the photo that read as “Lady in the frame behind me looks like she was living a good one”.





In the other post, Khan can be seen sitting on a chair in the same ensemble and posing for the shot.





The Raees star donned a shoulder less gown which has embroidery on it. Fans could not help but praise her as she looked dazzling.