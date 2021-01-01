Mahira Khan looks glamourous in stunning ensemble

On Thursday, Mahira Khan took to Instagram to share breathtakingly beautiful pictures with her 6.9 million followers.
The 36-year-old star looked gorgeous in stunning ensemble by Umar Sayeed. She sure knows how to impress her admirers as she shared two snaps on the photo-sharing platform.
The mother-of-one looked pretty as she posed for the picture, she captioned the photo that read as “Lady in the frame behind me looks like she was living a good one”.
In the other post, Khan can be seen sitting on a chair in the same ensemble and posing for the shot.
The Raees star donned a shoulder less gown which has embroidery on it. Fans could not help but praise her as she looked dazzling.
