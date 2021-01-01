Amna Ilyass latest Instagram video has a little surprise for fans Web Desk | January 01, 2021 Amna Ilyas shares latest Instagram video with a little surprise for fans

Amna Ilyas’s latest Instagram video has a little surprise for fans

Pakistani famous actress and model Amna Ilyas has recently shared an adorable video on Instagram, in which she can seen donning a beautiful eastern outfit.

However, the video holds a little surprise for her fans and followers as her beau and famous director Dawar Mehmood also joins her in the video.





The Baaji famed actress also looked a little surprised and then blushed as he kissed her. She posted the video on her Instagram, on Thursday and wrote, “When you’re making your insta video and WTH?!?!?!?! dawar.mehmood”

Fans filled the post with love and commented that the two should get married as they looked amazing as a couple.

The Zinda Bhaag actress has recently shunned rumors of her and Mehmood's alleged wedding that went viral on the internet. However, the two have now hinted at a budding romance.





Earlier, Mehmood has uploaded a beautiful picture with the model, in which. The two could be seen to celebrate her birthday together. "Comic timing, expressions, emotions, she nails it to the core! One of the finest actors I’ve worked with by far," he captioned the post.

Mehmood then added a sarcastic comment, "But agar shakal bhi utnee hee achee ho toh kya baat hai."

"Happy birthday pretty," he concluded.

Ilyas's latest theatre venture with Mehmood's KopyKats production titled, Ankahi 2.0 release has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.