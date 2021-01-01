Bollywood stars shares their first IG posts for new year 2021 Web Desk | January 01, 2021 Bollywood celebrities posted their first Instagram posts for 2021

As of everywhere in the world, the New Year has been welcomed with the hope for a better 2021. Bollywood stars have wished their fans, with the happiness and love for the coming year.

Some of the top actors have surprised their fans with their first new year posts on the Instagram that fans are totally loving.

Let’s take a look at their first posts for 2021.

Ayushmann Khurana posted a beautiful picture with family, wishing his fans a happy new year. The Badhai Ho actor looked stunning in his new look.





The gorgeous Saki Saki girl Nora Fatehi posted a dazzling picture of her, donning a sparkling full length gown wishing her fans a happy new year. She captioned the picture, "New Year...New Me...Period!"





The action star of Bollywood Ajay Devgn shared his latest picture with fans wishing them a happy new year. He wrote in the caption, "Wishing everyone around the globe a Happy, Peaceful & Prosperous New Year. Some of us are still in strife. But, lets do our best to find solutions. Lots of prayers & healing. Zooming into 2021."

