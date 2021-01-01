Kareena Kapoor ends 2020 with ‘two loves of life Web Desk | January 01, 2021 Kareena Kapoor Khan shared adorable photos with loves of life while saying goodbye to 2020

On Thursday, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram and shared a series of photos with her 5.5 million followers as she said goodbye to 2020.

The 40-year-old star posted adorable pictures with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. She thanked them for being with her throughout.

In the pictures, the three of them can be seen cuddling and posing for selfies. Kareena captioned the photos that read as “Ending the year snuggling and cuddling trying to force the boys into a perfect picture...”

“2020 would not have been possible without the two loves of my life... marching ahead... to new beginnings. Stay safe my friends... Love and hope from us,” she added.

Moreover, the adorable pictures can melt any fan’s heart.

