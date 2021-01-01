Anoushey Ashraf pens admiration for Karachi Web Desk | January 01, 2021 Anoushey Ashraf revealed thoughts about Karachi in heartwarming post

Anoushey Ashraf pens admiration for Karachi

Recently, Anoushey Ashraf took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself at Karachi’s ocean with 293k followers. She penned an emotional and heartwarming note for her hometown Karachi.

The 37-year-old star expressed how much she loves Karachi in the heartfelt note, she also revealed the reason she survived living in Karachi is its ocean.

Ashraf’s caption read as “The ocean is perhaps one of the biggest reasons why I have survived karachi. The memories I have attached to it are innumerable. From jumping over the waves as an infant to diving under water as an adult, the sea has been a constant in my life and the interactions I’ve had with it over the years has certainly shaped me for the better”.

“And to my city Karachi, words will never be enough. All I know is you’re home to everyone who comes here with hope and dreams irrespective of their ethnicity, religion and race. You give us all an equal opportunity to thrive and work under varied circumstances. Even when we hardly give you anything worthwhile in return, you always open your arms and provide," she continued.





“You’re a giver. For you, I’ll be forever grateful. So proud to call you mine! To everyone reading this, wether you’re from this city or not, you can never deny that #karachiislove and only love. Why do you love Karachi? Answer in my stories section! Would love to hear from you! [sic]” She concluded.