‘I am my mothers son says Prince Harry

Prince Harry called himself 'mother's son' on Archewell homepage

Archewell is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s non-profit organization. On its website, he defined himself as his mother’s son.

The statement on foundation’s website read as “A Letter for 2021. I am my mother’s son. And I am our son’s mother. Together we bring you Archewell”.

“We believe in the best of humanity. Because we have seen the best of humanity. We have experienced compassion and kindness. From our mothers and strangers alike,” it continued.

“In the face of fear, struggle and pain, It can be easy to lose sight of this. Together, we can choose courage, healing, and connection. Together, we can choose to put compassion in action,” the statement added.

“We invite you to join us. As we work to build a better world, One act of compassion at a time,” it concluded.

The manifesto of Archewell was written against adorable picture of Prince Harry with his mother Diana and Meghan’s picture with her mom.