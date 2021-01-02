Katrina Kaif welcomes 2021 by cherishing sister moments with Isabelle Kaif Web Desk | January 02, 2021 Katrina went makeup-free with denim shorts and a red crop top while Isabelle donned a black print

Katrina Kaif is giving fans some major family goals on her New Year with a new photo with sister Isabelle.

Like everybody in Bollywood has has welcomed 2021 with their loved ones, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress too, shared a heartwarming picture with her sister.

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, the 37-year-old actress shared some goofy pictures with Isabelle as both sisters candidly posed in front of the camera.

"365 days of happiness to everyone #2021," captioned Katrina alongside the thread of pictures she posted.



In the photos, Katrina went makeup-free with denim shorts and a red crop top, Isabelle on the other hand slipped into a knee-length black printed dress.





On the work front, Katrina is currently completing her film Bhoot Police alongsideIshaan Katter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.