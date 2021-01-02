Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt share family photo as Ranthambore trip comes to an end Web Desk | January 02, 2021 After all those candid family pictures and photos by the bonfire, the Kapoor-Bhatt family vacation has finally come to an end

Bollywood love birds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor jetted off on a family vacation to Ranthambore ahead of 2021.The duo was accompanied by mothers Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor and sisters Shaheen Bhatt and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Not to forget Ranbir's long time director friend, Ayan Mukherjee.

Many conjectured that this particular family shenanigan announced wedding bells, or at least an engagement, but turns out, it did not.

However, after all those candid family pictures and photos by the bonfire, the Kapoor-Bhatt family vacation has finally come to an end.

Meanwhile, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a heartwarming picture on her Instagram Story as the family prepared to board the plane back to Mumbai.

In the photo, Ranbir and Alia donned blue and green co-ords respectively and the whole clan posed with their hands around each other.

Take a look: