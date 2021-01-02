Adnan Siddiqui wants to live up to the standards after Mere Paas Tum Ho Web Desk | January 02, 2021 'There have been a couple of job offers, but it's not fun,' says Adnan

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui has had versatile roles in his arsenal ever since he began his career with Aroosa in 1994.

Not only in Pakistan, the 51-year-old has also worked alongside international stars like Angelina Jolie and Sridevi.

In a recent interview with BBC Urdu, Siddiqui revealed the ordeal of choosing the 'right' script after your previous work has raised the bar.

"I don't know what to do next. There have been a couple of job offers, but it's not fun. It is not an easy task to maintain or improve the standards when the people raised the standard," Siddiqui told the news channel.



Without a doubt, Mere Paas Tum Ho has been one of the greatest dramas in the history of Pakistan television and getting a chance to essay a role like Shehwar Ahmed is really a once in a lifetime opportunity.

"Such a drama comes in about ten years. Even Humsafar came a few years ago, and then Meray Paas Tum Ho has come after eight or ten years. I don't think I will be able to perform to the standard I've set for myself after this one," Siddiqui continued.



On the work front, Adnan Siddiqui has recently been rolling for a drama under his banner, Dum Mastam. The project casts Imran Ashraf and Amar Khan in lead roles.