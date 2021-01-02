Anil Kapoor leaves Kareena Kapoor speechless claiming she took a lot of money from him Web Desk | January 02, 2021 Anil also revealed he does not feel any lesser if his actress is paid more than him for a film

Anil Kapoor leaves Kareena Kapoor speechless claiming she 'took a lot of money' for Veera Di Wedding

Anil Kapoor left Kareen stumped when she asked him about par parity in Bollywood.

Highlighting that women are paid lesser than their male co-actors on her talk show What Women Want, Kareena asked guest Anil Kapoor about his take on the practice.

“You toh took a lot of money from me,” Anil told Kareena, leaving her momentarily speechless. She then continued, “We are breaking barriers, we are doing that. But like you said, there are still some people…”

Anil recalled an incident when the producers called him while they negotiated with Kareena for Veere Di Wedding:

“’Yaar, yeh toh hero se zyada paise maang rahi hai.’ Maine bola, ‘De do (‘She is demanding more money than the hero.’ I said, ‘Give it to her).’ They all called me up also, I said, ‘Done.’ They were calling me when the negotiations were on. I said, ‘Bebo jo maangegi, de do (Give Kareena what she wants).’”





Anil also revealed he does not feel any lesser if his actress is paid more than him for a film.

“There are so many films where the leading actress has taken more money and maine khushi khushi kiya (I did the films happily),” he said.

Having worked in Bewafa and Tashan, Anil Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor are coming together for Karan Johar's Takht. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.