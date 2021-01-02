Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma host a couples dinner for Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic Web Desk | January 02, 2021 "Friends who test negative together spend positive time together!" says Virat

The Kohlis are welcoming 2021 with friends from the field.

Parents-to-be Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli invited newly parents Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic for an evening.

Taking to his Instagram on Friday, Virat shared a picture of the feast, writing:

"Friends who test negative together spend positive time together! Nothing like a get together at home with friends in a safe environment. May this year bring a lot of hope, joy, happiness and good health. Stay safe!"



While the Kohlis color coordinated in black, the Pandyas wore a black and blue contrast.

