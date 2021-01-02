Best fashion moments from the first-ever virtual Lux Style Award 2020 Web Desk | January 02, 2021 Best fashion moments from the first-ever held virtual Lux Style Award 2020

Pakistan’s most glamourous and stylish night of the year, the 19th Lux Style Awards were held in a virtual ceremony. Embracing the new normal, the award ceremony was held online for the first-time in the history of television, to ensure the safety of celebrities and organizers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Recently, the virtually held ceremony took place, in which the winners were invited. Entertainment industry’s stars, Ahmed Butt, Reema Khan, Iqra Aziz, Mansha Pasha, Mehwish Hayat, Yumna Zaidi and many others appeared on the stage.

Let’s have a look on all the dazzling, glamourous fashion moments from the 19th Lux Style Awards 2020.



Mehwish Hayat

The host for the evening Mehwish Hayat took the red carpet in a blue shimmery gown. She wore dewy makeup, minimal diamond jewelry and lightly curled open hair.



Sarwat Gilani

The Churails famed actress Sarwat Gilani opted for classic black saree. The look wasn’t anything experimental as she kept it simple, with pinned hair, long silver earrings and evening makeup.

Mansha Pasha

The Laal Kabootar star Mansha Pasha chose to wear an elegant design on the red carpet. Her white printed floral skirt, paired with an embellished turquoise blouse was a perfect fit for the event. She completed her look with day makeup, brushed open hair and a beautiful diamond-cut necklace.

Yumna Zaidi

The winner of the evening Yumna Zaidi kept her look simple and elegant as she wore a baby pink colored saree with brushed open hair and minimal makeup.

Natasha Baig

Natasha Baig appeared on red carpet wearing a skirt, over a denim shirt. She completed her look with heavy jewelry and back tied hair bun.

Emaad Irfani

The Jalan famed star Emaad Irfani rocked the red carpet look in blue suit. Model Hasnain Zaidi kept his red carpet formal and top on the fashion charts.

Hasnain Lehri

Mehar Bano

Sohai Abro

Ayesha Omar

Imran Asharf

The Lux Style Awards 2020 will air on Geo TV on Saturday at 7:30 PM.

