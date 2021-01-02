Ali Zafars new song ‘Ve Mahiya ft. Aima Baig is out now Web Desk | January 02, 2021 Ali Zafar releases new song ‘Ve Mahiya’ ft. Aima Baig

Pakistani singer-actor Ali Zafar has collaborated with the young music sensation Aima Baig for their latest song Ve Mahiya.

After waiting for weeks, the duo released the song on the first day of the new year as a treat for their fans.



The popular stars previously collaborated for Zafar’s blockbuster hit film Teefa In Trouble's songs. However, this the first-time, the two mega stars of the showbiz industry will be seen together.

Ve Mahiya has been shot in Nathiya Gali, as well as Murree’s exquisite locations. In the song’s video, Baig could be seen in her elegant and ravishing looks whereas, Zafar has stunned everyone with his solid expressions and dashing looks.

Check out the song here:







