Wait is over! The first teaser of ‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 is out now Web Desk | January 02, 2021 The first teaser of GEO TV's latest drama ‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3’ is out now

The wait is finally over as the most anticipated drama of the year Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3'sfirst look has been released on Geo TV on Friday.

Fans have been excitedly waiting to watch their all-time favorite story once again on the screens and this time, with their favorite stars. The most awaited drama serial’s shoot was delayed earlier, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.





The Khaani famed star Feroze Khan and superstar Iqra Aziz will be playing the lead characters. The drama features a star-studded cast including Junaid Khan, Javed Sheikh, Tooba Siddiqui, Sunita Marshall, Rubina Ashraf, Asma Abbass, Usman Peerzada, Seemi Pasha, Zain Baig and Sohail Sameer.

Directed by Wajahat Hussain and written by Hashim Nadeem, Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 has been produced under the banner of Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi’s 7th Sky Entertainment.

In Khuda Aur Muhabbat's firstand second seasons, actor Imran Abbas played the lead character of Hammad and actress Sadia Khan played the character of Imaan.

The teaser has already managed to wow the audience with its power-packed entertainment and strong performances, with a strong-story line and unique concept.