The first track of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s sports drama Toofaan, titled Todun Taak, is officially released.

The song narrates the intense training taken by Farhan Akhtar to become a boxing champion and has been crooned by D'Evil and composed by Dub Sharma.

Both Farhan and Mrunal took to their Twitter handles on Friday to officially drop the song.

“Ek ki nahin, ye un sab ki kahani hai jinhone zindagi mein na rukne ki thaani hain (This is the story of all those people who are determined to never stop). #TodunTaak song out now.”

