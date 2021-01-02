Maya Ali starts the New Year with an inspiring message Web Desk | January 02, 2021 Maya Ali starts the New Year with an inspiring, positive message

Maya Ali starts the New Year with an inspiring message

Pakistani actress and model Maya Ali, has won over her fans’ hearts with her stunning performances on big screens and TV as well.

The Parey Hut Love actress has shared a touching and inspiring message to her fans on the first day of the New Year.

The Teefa In Trouble star took to Instagram and shared her thoughts on the year, discussing about the eventful 2020 and COVID-19 pandemic in particular.





"2020 was nothing less than a roller coaster. Like every new year, there was hope at the beginning of the year with so much of happiness and excitement but it turned out to be chaotic. It was such a tough year for all of us in so many ways. But we learned a lot of things too. As i always say there is our plan and then there is ALLAH’s plan. Well the most beautiful thing about time is that it pass by, whether it’s good or bad," she wrote in the caption.

Ali, 31, also requested her followers to hold the positivity in attitudes. She thanked her fans for their support.

"Now we have entered another year with a lot of hope, positivity and good thoughts and insha ALLAH this year will make them come true. I am grateful and thankful to all the people who were there with me through thick and thin this whole time.”

The Mann Mayal star concluded her note, wishing everyone a happy new year. "A very happy new year to everyone. May ALLAH bring this year with lots of ease, health, love and happiness in all of our lives. Live every moment of it.”

Ali will be next seen on screen with actor Sheheryar Munawar in their upcoming project Pehli Si Mohabbat.