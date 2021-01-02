Agha Ali throws a surprise birthday party for wife Hina Altaf Web Desk | January 02, 2021 Agha Ali throws surprise birthday party for wife Hina Altaf

Pakistani actor and model Agha Ali has won over his fans’ hearts once again as he planned a surprise birthday celebration for his wife, actress Hina Altaf.

Agha, 35, threw this surprise birthday party for Hina to make her day special on 2nd Jan. He planned the surprise and decorated everything in pink, the stunning decorations had pink balloons all over along with beautiful bouquets.

Hina also took to Instagram to share the beautiful moments from her birthday and thanked Agha for celebrating her birthday in such a spectacular way.





The beautiful couple of the industry tied knot in may 2020, in an intimate ceremony. Fans were surprised with the sudden announcement of their marriage.

The couple was last seen together in GEO TV's drama serial Dil-e-Gumshuda.