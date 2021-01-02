Anushka Sharma, Virat Kholi plan on raising child privately Web Desk | January 02, 2021 Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kholi want to keep their child away from social media

Anushka Sharma recently appeared in an interview with Vogue India, in which she talked about raising child with husband Virat Kholi. She emphasized on raising the child away from public eye.

The 32-year-old told the publication that she and Kohli “definitely do not want to raise a child in the public eye”.

The Sultan star further said that she and husband “doesn’t plan on engaging their child in social media”.

Anushka stated, “I think it’s a decision your child should be able to take. No kid should be made to be more special than the other. It’s hard enough for adults to deal with it. It’s going to be difficult, but we intend to follow through”.

The couple will welcome their first child together in January and they do not intend on raising ‘brats’ and want to give their child privacy.