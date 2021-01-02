LSA 2020: From Mehwish Hayats dance to Arslan Naseers special appearance Web Desk | January 02, 2021 LSA 2020 took place virtually for the first time, many celebs made special appearances

LSA 2020: From Mehwish Hayat’s dance to Arslan Naseer’s special appearance

Recently, Lux Style Awards streamed virtually for the first time due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The award show featured special appearances from many celebrities.

CBA’s Arslan Naseer’s cameo and the opening track that featured Fareez Ayaz, Ali Tariq, Hadia Hashmi and Hadiqa Kiani stole the 19th edition of LSA. The virtual event was hosted by Ahmed Ali Butt and Mehwish Hayat.

Moreover, the event had several other hosts for different segments including Mansha Pasha, Sarwat Gilani, Nabila, Meher Bano and many others.

Frieha Altaf did a great job with the virtual event despite limitations as she was the director of the show, even the celebs looked exquisite in stunning ensembles with Mushk Kaleem hosting the red carpet.

The winners were announced before the event streamed online, they took to social media platform to thank the award show. Arslan Naseer’s spoof of Lollywood movie nominations made him outshine.





Furthermore, Mehwish Hayat gave an amazing dance performance on Chaand Sa Roshan Chehra.







