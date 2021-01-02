Kajol drops the first look of her OTT debut film ‘Tribhanga Web Desk | January 02, 2021 Kajol shared the teaser of her upcoming OTT film ‘Tribhanga’

Bollywood star Kajol has surprised her fans with her latest look for her upcoming Netflix film Tribhanga. She turned to her Instagram handle to share the teaser of her upcoming film.

She posted the teaser and captioned it as, “Tribhanga, matlab, tedhi, medhi, crazy, but sexy. #Tribhanga, premieres 15 January, only on Netflix (sic).”





Kajol, 46, who recently stunned the viewers and critics with her jaw-dropping performance in short-film Devi has marked her OTT debut with her upcoming film.

With the first-look, she also announced the release date which is January 15.

Tribhanga has been directed by Renuka Shahane and produced by Ajay Devgn. The cast also includes stars Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi and Kunaal Roy Kapur.

The official handle of Netflix India has also shared the teaser of the film.

Kajol was last seen on the big screens with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior alongside Ajay Devgn.