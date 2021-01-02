Taimur Ali Khans cute pout like mom Kareena Kapoor Khan is winning the internet Web Desk | January 02, 2021 Taimur Ali Khan’s cute pout like mom Kareen Kapoor Khan is winning the internet

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is a keen social media user, has recently blessed her fans’ timeline with the cute pictures of her son, Taimur Ali Khan.

She took to her Instagram to wish Taimur’s best friend Ranvir on his birthday on Saturday. With the wish, the Tashan actress shared the adorable throwback photo of the two munchkins. In the photo, Taimur can be seen making a pout just like his mother.

His cute pouting face has been winning the internet as little Tim is an already one of the favorite star child in the media.

Sharing the picture, Kareena, 40, wrote, "Happy birthday our darling Ranvir. Tim is missing you. come soon. reenz290."





The Heroine actress is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan. On the work front, she will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is slated to release on Christmas 2021.