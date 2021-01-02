Aiman Khan remembers late father in emotional post Web Desk | January 02, 2021 Aiman Khan penned heartfelt note for late father who recently passed away

On Friday, Aiman Khan took to Instagram and shared collage of two pictures with her 7.8 million followers. She wrote an emotional note for her late father, who died recently after battling serious illness.

On Thursday, Aimen Khan’s husband Muneeb Butt announced that his father in law (Aiman’s dad) has passed away.

The 22-year-old shared picture with her father and wrote a heartwarming caption that read as “You’re my first love, I’ll miss you forever Rest in peace my strong man”.





Many celebs and fans commented and left condolences on Khan’s post.

Previously, both Aiman and sister Minal Khan urged fans to pray for their father’s health. However, later Aiman confirmed death of her father and wrote on Instagram story, “My beloved father Mubeen Khan has passed away. He was a strong man. Remember him in your prayers”.