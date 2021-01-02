Malaika Arora takes relationship with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor to next level Web Desk | January 02, 2021 Malaika Arora made relationship with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor Instagram official

On Friday, Malaika Arora took to Instagram and shared adorable picture with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. She has finally made her relationship official on Instagram.

Both the stars have been spending some time together in Goa. However, the 47-year-old star shared a cute picture with Arjun and wrote a caption alongside that read as “It’s a new dawn ,it’s a new day , it’s a new year ..... 2021 #eternallygrateful”.





In the photo, Arora had her arm around Kapoor’s should as they both posed for the snap. She rocked a glittery pantsuit whereas, the 35-year-old donned a multi-colored shirt with brown bottoms.

Previously, Arjun talked about his relation with Arora and said, “I would have to say it’s difficult, to sum up when you love somebody that one particular thing you like because the whole point is that when you love somebody, you love the entirety of the personality that the person has”.