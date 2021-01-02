Model Farwa Ali Kazmi shares devastating details about miscarriage Web Desk | January 02, 2021 Farwa Ali Kazmi revealed suffering a miscarriage and dealing with complications

Model Farwa Ali Kazmi shares devastating details about miscarriage

Recently, Pakistani model Farwa Ali Kazmi took to Instagram and shared a photo of her ultrasound. She further penned a lengthy and heartbreaking note about her tragic miscarriage.

Alongside the picture of ultrasound Farwa wrote a caption that read as “While everyone looks back at this year and shares good memories, I am sharing my story that doesn't have a happy ending”.

“I went through something called a 'missed miscarriage'. People seldom talk about miscarriage because a lot of guilt, shame and pain is attached to it. I feel we need to speak more about the uncomfortable and difficult topics because not talking about it makes it feel worse. Losing a child is monumental and should be mourned for as long as one wants. It's not mother's fault nor in her control,” she added.

“I was scrolling through my notes today and came across a love letter that I had written for my baby that was never born and I couldn't even look at it. It brought back all the painful memories from the day I ended up in labour room,” Kazmi continued.

The model went on to add “I do not want to go into details of it but it's unimaginable pain and loss for someone who hasn't gone through it. What it feels like, to think at one moment that you'll be bringing a baby home in seven months and the next second you know that you won't because your embryo doesn’t have a heartbeat”.





“It's doesn't end here. The process of terminating the pregnancy is like the worst nightmare. It's like so much pain without any gain. I'm still dealing with complications after miscarriage that I would like to talk about in detail in another post,” she further added.

“This year hasn't given us many reasons to celebrate but we have survived despite all the hardships and that's celebratory. I received love and care during these difficult times, that was unknown to me before. It is because of my family and some of my friends (you know who you are) that I was able to process this trauma and can now talk about it openly. I am so so grateful for you all.” Farwa concluded while thanking friends and family for their support.