An inside look at Nadia Khans third wedding: See photos Web Desk | January 03, 2021 The wedding, which happens to be Khan's third, was attended by close relatives

An inside look at Nadia Khan's wedding: See Photos

Three weeks after announcing engagement, Pakistani TV host Nadia Khan has tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last night.

Married to an air force pilot, Nadia Khan took to her Instagram last night and gave a sneak peek into her wedding look before revealing pictures from the ceremony.

"SHARING MY WEDDING PICTURES WITH MY FANS AND FOLLOWERS IN A FEW HOURS ..." wrote Khan alongside the picture.





This wedding, which happens to be Khan's third, was attended by close relatives.





For the unversed, Nadia Khan had been married twice before and has three beautiful children she dearly cherishes.