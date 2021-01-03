Gal Gadot dubs Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis Bano her personal wonder woman Web Desk | January 03, 2021 Before ending 2020, the actress paid a tribute to all the strong women around the globe

Israeli actress Gal Gadot, who also plays the lead in Marvel's Wonder Woman, has revealed who her ideal women are.

Before ending 2020, the actress paid a tribute to all those strong women and girls who made an impact around the globe.

Among many others, was also India's Shaheen Bagh's woman activist Bilkis Bano.

Taking to her Instagram on January 1, 2021, Gal Gadot wrote:

“Saying farewell to 2020, with all my love to #MyPersonalWonderWomen Some are those closest to me – my family, my friends – some are inspiring women I’ve loved discovering, and some are exceptional women I hope to meet in the future,” Gal Gadot wrote in the caption of the post.



Earlier this year, Bilkis Bano was also featured in Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people of 2020.