Alia Bhatt shares adventurous clip from Ranthambore trip Web Desk | January 03, 2021 'Happy new journey...safe travels,' write Alia Bhatt

After returning from her Ranthambore trip safe and sound, Alia Bhatt has shared a glimpse of her New Year holidays with fans.

Alia Bhatt, who spent most of her nights with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and family, went on an excursion of her own by the day.

Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, Bhatt shared a clip from her vacation where she is seen riding in a jeep in the jungles of Rajasthan.

"Happy new journey...safe travels," captioned Alia alongside the video.







Co-incidentally or planned, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone happened to spend New Year in the same region. The couple, who flew to Ranthambore around the same time, was also clicked with the Bhatt- Kapoor family.