Ananya Pandey shares a chic picture from Maldives trip Web Desk | January 03, 2021 Ananya slipped into a white top paired with a blue tie and dyed pants for her latest look

Ananya Pandey shares a chic picture from Maldives trip

Ananya Pandey is making the most out of her New Year's trip.

After the success of Khaali Peeli, Ananya is off to a family vacation on the beautiful beaches of Maldives.

The 22-year-old diva, who keeps sharing glimpses of her trip on Instagram, has posted yet another chic photo.

Ananya slipped into a white top paired with a blue tie and dyed pants for her latest look.

Posing on a wooden platform surrounded by cabins, the SOTY-2debutant really made a statement.

Take a look: