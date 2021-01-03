Film distributors oppose OTT release of Salman Khans ‘Radhe Web Desk | January 03, 2021 Film exhibitors requests Salman Khan to release ‘Radhe’ in theatres

The coronavirus pandemic has had a terrible impact on almost all parts of the world. Bollywood too had to bear the brunt of the virus. The film exhibitors, who have survived through the crisis are now looking up to major releases of the year as a chance for cinemas and theatres to survive.

Earlier, reports about Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to reportedly release his upcoming action-packed Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on OTT platforms had created tension among the film exhibitors in Bollywood.

Now, multiple film exhibitors have requested the actor, asking him to release his film in theatres and not ona digital platform.

According to the film distributors, having the release of any Salman Khan-starrer on big screen can be an opportunity to bring audiences back to theatres after the COVID-19 lockdown.

In a letter to the Bajrangi Bhaijan, the exhibitors told him of the crisis film theatres have been going through amid the pandemic.

The letter said, “Your film RADHE - YOUR MOST WANTED BHAI is among the few that are capable of resurrecting the fortunes of independent / single screen cinemas across the country. A film like that, if released widely can give not just financial support & relief, but also a ray of hope to owners & employees of theatres in the context of their future.”

Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. The film was originally slated to release in theatres on Eid in 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic.