Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan shares glimpse of her dream home Web Desk | January 03, 2021 Kareena Kapoor Khan shared glimpse of her dream home ahead of the arrival of her second child

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan shares glimpse of her dream home

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan has been quite excited to shift to a bigger place with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur.

The actress has been spending most of her time designing her new ‘dream home’ ahead of the arrival of her second baby.

The Jab We Met star recently shared a glimpse from her new home that she posted in an Instagram story.

In the photo, Kareena, 40, donned a comfy blue kaftan, flaunting her baby bump, can be seen discussing the interiors with the designer.

In the caption, she wrote, “back with our favorite design_by_darshini. Dream home”.

Soon after the Veere Di Wedding actress announced her second pregnancy, she been giving major maternity goals to her fans and followers in her Instagram posts and her public appearances.





On the work front, the Good Newwz star has recently wrapped up the shooting for her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. She is also excited to write her book titled, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible.