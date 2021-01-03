Sarah Khan gives a shut up call to a troll on the internet Web Desk | January 03, 2021 Sarah Khan gives a shut-up call to troll on the Internet, who tried to school her

Pakistani actress and model Sarah Khan has stunned her viewers and critics with her outstanding performances over the years.

Recently, the Mere Bewafa famed actress posted a picture on her Instagram account, discussing her character in the latest drama, to which a fan commented, “What about your father’s demise.”

The netizen criticized the actor for posting about her work, not long after the death of her father.

The actress’ father passed away last week. The tragic news was announced on Instagram by her husband singer Falak Shabir

To the criticizing comment, Sarah, 29, schooled the fan and replied, “What if I would be posting the same after a certain period, would that mean my sadness and pain is over.”

Earlier, the actress had posted a heartfelt note on Instagram, remembering her father.