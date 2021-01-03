Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy opens up on the issue of endorsing nicotine Web Desk | January 03, 2021 Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy opens up on the issue of endorsing nicotine

Pakistan’s renowned film maker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy has recently opened up about the issue of endorsing nicotine.

The documentary maker shared her opinion after the news made rounds on the internet that famous singer Asim Azhar has been dropped from a music show because of his young age.

The Oscar winner director took to social media and said that nicotine is injurious for everyone, it should not be endorsed by anyone, whether they are old enough or not.

Chinoy, 42, said, "Nicotine kills and luring young people in through music just shows how weak our laws are, and how strong Tobacco company is.”

Azhar had earlier been dropped from a company’s music show for not being old enough to endorse nicotine. The singer even had recorded two tracks for the show.