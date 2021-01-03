Hasnain Lehri dedicates his Lux Style Award to late brother Web Desk | January 03, 2021 Hasnain Lehri dedicates his Lux Style Award to late brother

Hasnain Lehri dedicates his Lux Style Award to late brother

Pakistani award-winning model Hasnain Lehri has won his fourth Lux Style Award (LSA) in 2020. He dedicated his win to his late younger brother, who passed away in May 2019 due to a cardiac arrest.

He turned to social media to express his gratitude over his win. In a post shared on Twitter, he wrote, “I dedicate this award to my younger brother, whom we lost last year. It has been my biggest trial and a tough time for my family.”

Going through a tough year as losing a family member, he penned down his emotions and continued, “For me, this isn’t just an award for creating art but the acknowledgement to myself that I am strong enough to be on my feet again. After his passing I had no motivation, I lost faith in myself.. one day I was just sitting going through Facebook and saw my younger brothers’ old status saying ‘Keep on making me proud’ which gave me the strength I needed, and because of his words today I am holding my fourth award.”

The model also took his moment to thanks his fans for voting him. “Last but not least, I love my fans. This is possible because of the love and respect you show me. Thank you.”

Lehri has won four consecutive years (2016, 2017,2018, 2020) the Best Male Model award at the LSAs.