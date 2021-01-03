Hrithik Roshan will be seen in superhero and villain avatar in Krrish 4 Web Desk | January 03, 2021 Hrithik Roshan will be seen in superhero and villain avatar in 'Krrish 4'

Hrithik Roshan will be seen in superhero and villain avatar in 'Krrish 4'

Good news for fans who have been waiting to see their favorite Bollywood’s handsome hunk Hrithik Roshan on big screen. The reports are making waves that producer Rakesh Roshan has been planning the next project of the hit franchise Krrish.

As per Bollywood Hungama reported, this time, the War hero will be seen in a triple role.

The previous released two installments of the franchise had Hrithik playing double roles - that of Krrish and Rohit. However, the fourth part will bring back Jaadu and Rohit from the dead.

A source confirmed to the media outlet that, "Hrithik will not only play the main hero but also the main villain in Krrish 4. The story has been conceptualized in such a way that both the superhero and the supervillain's role has been modelled on the superstar. It's Hrithik vs Hrithik in the finale."

Fans are super excited to see their favorite Bollywood superhero in a different avatar and it will surely be a treat to watch Hrithik vs Hrithik in the finale.