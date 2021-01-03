LSA 2020: Imran Ashraf dedicates award to late friend Web Desk | January 03, 2021 Imran Ashraf won the award for best actor at LSA 2020 and dedicated it to his late friend

Lux Style Award 2020 took place virtually for the first time. The winners were announced day before the event aired and Imran Ashraf won award for best TV actor.

Ashraf won this award for his character in TV drama 'Ranjha Ranjha Kardi' in which he played Bhola.

The 31-year-old star upon winning the award thanked his family, friends, co-stars and specially his late friend.

“I am thankful to Allah that he filled love for Bhola in the eyes and hearts of people. I want to share this award with those actors who made this way which I followed. I want to dedicate this award to my friend Umar Zahid who is not in this world anymore but he is in my heart forever,” Imran said in a video clip.

