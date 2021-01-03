Mawra Hocane radiates beauty in orange ensemble at friends Mayoun Web Desk | January 03, 2021 Mawra Hocane donned a stunning orange ensemble at friend’s Mayoun

Recently, Mawra Hocane took to Instagram and shared stunning pictures from her friend’s mayoun with her 6.1 million followers. She rocked an orange attire by Faiza Saqlain.

The 28-year-old star looked exquisite at her friend’s Mayoun. She wore a three piece orange gharara which had pita, dabka and reshum work on it.

The Sabaat actress got her makeup done by Faiza’s Salon in Islamabad. She shared series of photos from the mayoun event and wrote a caption alongside that read as “orange you glad it’s 2021 sheharbanoshirazi #bestfriendswedding hashirahmad faizasaqlain faizas.salon x”.





Designer Faiza Saqlain took to her Instagram and shared pictures of Mawra and captioned it as “The gorgeous mawrellous looks resplendent in our eternally exquisite three piece gharara set, Shahra from 'Wo Sunhere Din'. #FaizaSaqlain #Traditionalwear #Mawrahocane #Wosunehredin”.







