LSA 2020: Late Zara Abids mother and brother receive award Web Desk | January 03, 2021 Late Zara Abid won the award for Best Model at Lux Style Awards 2020

LSA 2020: Late Zara Abid’s mother and brother receive award

2020 Lux Style Awards took place virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. For the award show, Late Zara Abid was nominated for Best Model category along with Anam Malik, Fahmeen Ansari and Sadaf Kanwal. Zara won the award and it was received by her brother and mother.

Last year, in May, PIA flight PK 8303 crashed in Karachi and Zara was one of the many passengers who died in the tragic crash.

Abid’s brother Daniyal and mother received her award for the best model. She was known for embracing her skin color and calling out people who trolled her for having dark skin.

Frieha Altaf who is a PR mogul and former supermodel appeared in an interview with BBC Asian Network and talked about Late Model’s excellency. She also stressed on how Zara used to struggle for having dark skin in fashion industry which had entirely different perception about beauty.