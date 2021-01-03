Sanam Jung and husband Qassam heading for a split? Web Desk | January 03, 2021 Sanam Jung and husband Qassam have allegedly separated

Recently, Sanam Jang took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself as she bid farewell to 2020. Her fans commented on her post asking about her split with husband Qassam Jaffri.

Fans are heartbroken and shocked over rumors of Jang’s split with her husband after four years of marriage.

The actress got married to Qassam in 2016 and shared a daughter with him. As she said goodbye to 2020, she posted a solo picture and wrote a caption alongside that read as “As 2020 departs, I’m bidding farewell to this year sitting on my couch having the last coffee of 2020 hoping that 2021 will bring us better luck. May the new year bring us happiness, prosperity and luck”.

“Hope everyone stays safe and indoors. Goodbye 2020, you have been tough on us. #2021 #bye2020 #staypositive #stay,” she added.





Many fans commented on the post and asked her about split rumors, one of them said they have separated because Qassam was having extra marital affair.

However, Sanam has not said anything regarding her separation yet.