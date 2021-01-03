Know about Hailey, Justin Biebers rules for happy marriage Web Desk | January 03, 2021 Hailey Bieber revealed rules she and Justin Bieber follow for a happy and successful marriage

Know about Hailey, Justin Bieber’s rules for happy marriage

Recently, Hailey Bieber and husband Justin Bieber appeared in an interview with Ashley Graham and talked about the rules they follow to maintain a happy marriage.

“We don’t try to poke at the past because I don’t think that’s fair, and I’ve never liked it. I don’t need you to remind me. I’ve had to work past it. Thank you. We don’t point fingers. We have a thing about tone as well," the supermodel said.

“No one wants to respond to somebody attacking you or yelling at you or raising their voice. So when we come to each other — it took time to learn what each other needed in an argument or in a conversation," she continued.

“For him, a lot of it was tone because when I get fired up, I get fired up. I don’t know what else to say. I raise my voice. I get annoyed,” the 24-year-old concluded.